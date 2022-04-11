ANGOLA — An Angola man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly confined and battered his pregnant significant other in an Angola hotel room early Monday.
Shawn Henry Leverette, 33, was jailed after police were called to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to investigate an alleged assault on a woman.
Leverette is facing Level 3 felony criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, Level 5 felony battery resulting in the injury of a pregnant woman and Level 5 felony strangulation of a victim who is pregnant. The victim is seven months pregnant, court records said.
After a phone call that Leverette claimed made him look like a fool, and he accused the victim of supposedly performing a sexual act on another man, he started assaulting the woman in their room, said records filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
In an interview with Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Emerick while in the Cameron Emergency Department, the woman detailed what occurred after Leverette started assaulting her, court records said.
The woman “stated Leverette grabbed her and began hitting her multiple times on her head and arms. (She) stated Leverette tied her hands behind her back with a leopard print bathrobe belt and put a sock in her mouth. (She) stated Leverette used an exercise band to hold the sock in her mouth by tying the band around her head. (She) stated Leverette did this so she would stop screaming. (She) stated Leverette continued to hit and kick (her) in the head multiple times,” court records said.
“(She) stated Leverette also threw bleach on (her) head near the bed area and while she was standing near the door. Fritts stated Leverette shaved a portion of her hair on her head because she wouldn’t stop crying. (She) stated Leverette also poured garlic powder in her mouth while she was lying on the bed,” court records continued.
The woman received numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw. An ultrasound was ordered but information about its results was not part of the court record.
She was bloodied by the incident, and blood was found in the hotel room and on the clothing of the woman and Leverette.
Leverette has yet to have an initial hearing. Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser thinks the initial hearing will take place Tuesday. He is being held in the Steuben County Jail without bail, which will be set at his initial hearing.
If found guilty, Leverette is facing between 3-16 years for the Level 3 felony. A Level 5 felony carries a sentence of 1-6 years in prison. If found guilty on all counts and he is sentenced to the maximum in prison to be served consecutively, Leverette is facing 28 years behind bars.
