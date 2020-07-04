Professionally shot fireworks will be at a premium in northeast Indiana this Fourth of July weekend with only a handful of displays to fill the skies.
Many communities around northeast Indiana have canceled their displays because of the coronavirus.
The lone large show in Noble County will be shot over the waters of Sylvan Lake, in Rome City. There will be a smaller display in Avilla after the dedication of a memorial dedicated to emergency services personnel. The statue will be located at Tipton Law Group.
In Steuben County Double H Farms, in Hamilton is having a full list of entertainment today including music by Mason Dixon Line, children’s activities, food and fireworks at dusk. Admission to the Fourth of July celebration is $5 a person. There will also be fireworks shot over Lake James, Crooked Lake and Lake George.
With only one display in Noble County, Rome City Marshal Paul Hoffman said he is worried about the influx of people that will converge onto the small community.
“We are anticipating having parking issues,” Hoffman said. “I would suggest people come early.”
For the first time in a number of years Rome City will be closing Front Street giving spectators the opportunity to watch fireworks from the street. North Street will also be closed giving spectators a second location. Other viewing locations include Lakeside Park and the dam off of S.R. 9.
The town is urging residents to park at Gaff Park, Grant Park or Kelly Park.
Hoffman is asking those attending the fireworks to be respectful of area businesses and not park in their parking lots as they will also be open.
“Please respect private property owners, restaurants, grocery stores and private property owners,” he said.
With the coronavirus still prevalent in the community Hoffman is asking that people bring masks and use them although they are not mandatory.
“People are going to be on top of each other,” he said because of limited seating.
Double H Farms located at 7100 S. S.R. 1 in Hamilton is a 52 acre property allowing visitors plenty of room to social distance. The property owners Justin and Hester Stouder decided to host the fireworks after the town of Hamilton canceled its display earlier in June due to the coronavirus.
In an earlier article Hester Stouder said they will be following all recommendations by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help keep people safe.
Justin Stouder said response about the fireworks has been fairly positive. VIP tickets were sold giving spectators special access to the grounds. He said they sold around 85% of those tickets.
The gates at Double H Farms will open at 4 p.m. with a cornhole tournament at 5 p.m. and entertainment at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks will be shot between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Justin said about 40 volunteers have stepped up to make the fireworks and event possible.
Pokagon State Park will be open tonight for visitors who want to view the fireworks from the lawn of the Potawatomi Inn. There will be a $7 gate fee for in-state cars and $9 gate fee for out-of-state cars.
Pokagon will not be operating its traditional guest shuttle service this year due to social distancing requirements. Guests may park in designated paved lots throughout the park. Pokagon will provide a drop off only lane at the inn, but vehicles cannot be left at that location.
There will be two additional opportunities to see fireworks in Steuben County on July 10 and July 11. There will be fireworks during the Balloons Aloft event in Angola on Friday, July 10 and at the Fremont Moose Lodge Saturday, July 11.
