ANGOLA — With just 10 trees left and a registration deadline of today, the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction is filling up fast.
Chamber members are encouraged to register and pick up a tree at the chamber office, 907 S. Wayne St., to decorate and then promote on social media and have on display inside their business.
The chamber started with 25 artificial trees, each 4.5 feet in height and unlit, available for the inaugural event.
Trees are $100 for classic members, $50 for tiered members.
“We are encouraging members to post their decorated trees on social media, tag the Chamber in the post and maybe add some stuff onto the trees to up the value, such as gift cards, discount coupons, shirts, etc.,” said Julia Hewitt of the Chamber.
Members can, if they want, transport their trees to the November Business After Hours event to be held at In Balance Accounting on Nov. 21 from 5-7 p.m. to showcase to attendees.
Chamber members with decorated trees will also transport their trees to the December After Hours event at the Steuben County Community Foundation, scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Hewitt said the auction will take place at the foundation event, starting around 6:15 p.m. Kruse International Auctioneers will be running the auction.
Funds raised will go to the Chamber with a portion being donated to a charity through the Community Foundation.
For more information or to register, contact the Chamber, 665-3512.
