ANGOLA — When you know you have some big shoes to fill, what better way to fill them than to learn from that individual?
That's exactly what Dawn Knisely has done for the past year and a half.
Knisely has taken over as director of Special Olympics in Steuben County, taking the reigns for the recently passed Jan Wilson.
"She's had it here in the county like 35 years. She's the only one who had it," Knisely said. "She has been mentoring me for a year and a half."
Now it's time to step forward after being a Special Olympics parent and volunteer.
Special Olympics opened many doors for Knisely's son, Jacob, who was born with Downs Syndrome. The program in Steuben County has been all that Knisely could have hoped for, which led to her eventual rise to the directorship after much time spent in a volunteer role and a positive experience for Jacob.
"The love, the camaraderie, the acceptance of the other athletes to accept my son was what did it," Knisely said."What Special Olympics offered to us, I promised Jan I would continue Special Olympics as long as I can."
She knows the bar has been set high by Jan Wilson, so she has done as much as possible — when she's not working with the family plumbing business in Fremont and caring for her son — to prepare for her new role.
Knisely has reached out to other successful Special Olympics programs in Indiana to learn some best practices in hopes of maintaining the high level program that's been in place in Steuben County.
The ultimate goal, Knisely said, is to make it to the state games in Terre Haute, which is held in June.
In order to get to the games, the local organization needs to create a budget, which gets submitted to the state. Then the group has to raise the funds to pay for the trip to Terre Haute.
To that end, Knisely said Steuben County Special Olympics will be holding fundraisers to help pay the freight.
Special Olympics is currently practicing in basketball, a sport the local group has been talented at for years. The players practice at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the YMCA of Steuben County.
Knisely said families who might be interested in Special Olympics would be wise to visit on the Wednesday practices to get a feel for the program and all that makes it sporting and welcoming to the athletes.
Steuben County Special Olympics offers three sports to local athletes. In addition to basketball, there's bowling and track and field, which, of course, has many different events. Indiana Special Olympics offers more than 20 sports, and Knisely is open to adding sports and activities. One such sport might be bocce.
To prepare for her new role, Knisely has gone through Special Olympics county organization management training.
"I have big plans and I have the time," she said.
But she's going to need help from a corps of volunteers. People wanting to volunteer should contact Knisely via email at dckracer03@aol.com for more information.
