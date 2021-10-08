ANGOLA — Weather observer Ed Nagle always had a theory about precipitation: It almost always levels out in the end.
That's definitely been the case lately in the Angola area.
It has been a mostly dry year, until Sunday, at least when looking at averages and Angola finally met that plateau for the first time this year.
Storms have been spotty — which tends to be typical in northeast Indiana — where some areas might be blessed with a lot of rain to help crops and others may get little to nothing.
That's definitely been the case this year, which has been fairly dry up until recently.
Northeast Indiana had been showing up on the National Weather Service's drought monitor in the late spring as having been abnormally dry, but never really deep into a drought situation.
With the exception of March, which was slightly above normal, every month until June was below normal, with April and May combined being about 3 inches below normal.
Along came June, with a total of 6.24 inches of precipitation, and the Angola area was edging back to close to normal, but never really at the mark until October.
With 1.29 inches of rainfall recorded by Weather Observer Tim Tyler on Oct. 3, Angola crested the normal for the year. With that rain event, Angola hit exactly 31 inches year to date, which is slightly above the normal of 30.63 for that date.
As of Thursday, with 31.51 inches for 2021, Angola is about a half inch above normal.
Friday's rain, which will be completely reflected when data becomes available today, could easily take Angola above normal for the year.
There were unofficial reports of rain in the 1-inch range on Friday around the county.
So far this month, 1.8 inches of rain has been recorded in Angola, which started with Sunday's rain event and does not include Thursday or Friday. That total is more than an inch above normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.