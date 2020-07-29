Friday, July 31
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Millgrove Township Board, 8682 W. C.R. 800N, Orland, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 1880 W. C.R. 275W, Angola, 8 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 3
• Fremont Community Schools Board, Fremont Middle School cafeteria, 811 W. Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m. Special meeting; follows 5:30 p.m. executive session.
• Angola Common Council, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben Township Board, Steuben Township Fire Department, Main Street, Pleasant Lake, 6 p.m.
• Ashley Board of Zoning Appeals, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
• Pleasant Township Board, township building, 2150 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.