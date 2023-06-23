CROOKED LAKE — Through all the changes to Steuben County’s 4-H campground over the years, one thing has remained constant: Camp Lon-I-Daw.
The annual Girl Scout camp welcomed about 50 campers and several volunteers during the weeklong event. Activities ranged from hiking and creating skits to crafting and learning outdoor skills. Girls from around surrounding counties participated.
“You have to be a registered Girl Scout to come to camp. You don't have to be a registered Girl Scout here (in Steuben County),” said Carrie Wilson, Director of Camp Lon-I-Daw. “They get to be out here from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., they cook their food, they play games and learn new things and, of course, make new friends.”
On Thursday, the camp held a flag ceremony and an overnighter for the girls.
Campers experienced new activities and adventures each day while having an opportunity to earn badges. The types of badges and the number were determined by their age and each unit’s adults. Daisies (the youngest scouts) could earn one while Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes could earn two or three.
The age ranges included Daisies (pre-K and kindergarten), Adventure (grades 1-2), Vagabond (grade 3), Panarama (grades 4-5) and Primitive (grades 6-7). Tents were pitched in various areas around the grounds. Although campsites may have seemed staggered to the untrained eye, a Girl Scout and Camp Lon-I-Daw veteran can make sense of it all.
“Daisies have always been back in that general direction (next to the Lions Building), just so that they wouldn’t have as far to go back and forth to the kitchen or the office,” Wilson said. “Primitive is the furthest away. Just as you progress, you get further away from the office. Of course, just being out here so long … there’s just that knowledge of using the properties in the best way that we can so that everyone can be successful.”
With northeast Indiana summer weather, the camp has experienced heat and rain in previous years. They’ve discovered areas that flood easier than others and where the water flows, so they are able to make an effort to steer clear of certain spots.
Camp Lon-I-Daw also prioritizes independence and peer learning. On the first day, campers received a tour of the grounds, by Tuesday adults and volunteers helped if they needed to find the kitchen or office, but by Wednesday, girls were using the buddy system.
Similarly, the young Girl Scouts were learning to start fires, prepare their meals and even cook foods over the open flame. Their schedules had some consistency in the beginning of the day as campers started with singing camp songs and raising the camp flag. They then split up into units and did activities that worked toward badge completion.
Another guiding principle came from the camp’s theme, which changes every year.
“This year’s theme is All Tied Up in Knots,” Wilson said. “So we have a guy coming that’s a knot expert and the girls will get strands of rope to practice tying knots.”
The theme was also seen on the design of the Camp Lon-I-Daw 2023 t-shirt.
Like Wilson, a camper turned volunteer and eventual co-director alongside Marcia Peel, almost all the volunteers had attended Camp Lon-I-Daw as a camper. There were also spots for Girl Scouts that want to help, but are too old to be a camper and not quite ready for staff. Wilson explains that they conducted team building exercises between units.
“We're just trying to enjoy this blessing that we really have. I mean, this park is here for the youth of Steuben County and we just tried to take full advantage of that,” Wilson said.
Keep an eye out for next year’s annual Camp Lon-I-Daw, they’re always looking for campers and volunteers alike.
