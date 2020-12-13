This is the second installment in a three-part series
Abigail Adamson of Angola, a sophomore at Earlham College, Richmond, watched the recently released documentary "The Social Dilemma" on the last day of her introduction to social media class this fall.
"Our teacher would ask for our opinions," said Abigail, 20. She said discussion revolved around how social media changed students' lifestyles, how it played into the presidential election and how it incorporated affect theory. Affect theory attempts to categorize humans' emotions to predict how they will respond when triggered.
"We discussed how much misinformation gets spread so quickly," Abigail said.
Virtual universe
One of Abigail's passions is cosplay, creating costumes to emulate fictional characters. She shares her imaginative alter egos on TikTok, a social media platform through which people communicate with short video clips.
Adamson joined Facebook at the sanctioned age of 13 and did not open an Instagram account until she was 17. She leaves the notifications turned off, so she does not hear a tone or see an icon on her phone screen when something happens on one of her social media pages.
She said properly navigating social media comes down to educating oneself and using it responsibly.
Enhanced access
Social media can be used to lift people up and provide encouragement during difficult times.
“I think that there are good and bad that come with it,” said DeKalb High School science teacher and coach Melissa Hall. “Students can reach all parts of the world using social media and I think have more knowledge of current events, which is a positive. They could potentially be communicating with an author from Sweden via Twitter or follow a scientist from Belgium, something that couldn't be done without having prior contacts before social media. The educational reach of a social media platform is incredible.”
Hamilton High School senior Jackson Stuckey said that during COVID-19 shutdowns, social media provided a way for him to keep in contact with his girlfriend, classmates and teachers.
Lakeland High School senior Ariel Garcia said social media exposed him to new things.
"It creates common topics with others around you and makes it easier to make friends in person and online," Ariel said.
"It has connected me with some very nice people and allowed me to be a part of many communities for the things I enjoy," said Westview High School junior Alana Miller. "I follow a lot of artists on social media and it’s very inspiring to see others' work." However, she added the "constant bombardment of bad things going on in the world" causes her anxiety.
"With social media, I have been able to find who I am as a person and to grow with knowing that I am not alone in this world because there are other people out there like me," said West Noble High School junior Misty Hernandez. "But everything has a shadow to it. As the first generation to actually grow up with all this technology and the social media, we have become so engulfed with likes and shares and we do not have the knowledge of how to safely hold this power that has been given to us and now resides at our fingertips."
Zaiden Evers, an Angola High School junior, compared social media to religion.
"In certain hands it's really bad and in certain hands it's really good," Zaiden said.
Wisdom is earned
There is a difference between information and wisdom, said the Rev. Tom Adamson, executive director at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a nonprofit youth outreach in Angola, and a difference “between online presence and deep character.”
Wisdom and character must be earned, Adamson said.
Similarly, skills must be honed over time. Impact Institute interactive media instructor Jeannette Rinard said her students sometimes doubt their creativity because they follow established artists.
"I try to stress to them that everyone probably has pieces that they're not as proud of, but because you don't see those, they judge themselves unfairly if they don't always produce perfect projects," she said.
Material posted on social media also has a way of dampening students' perception of quality work, Rinard said.
"I think there are some video-editing practices that are not followed in some media produced for TikTok, Twitter and YouTube," she said. "The lighting and audio may not be perfect but it's a short video so creators upload it anyway because they may still get a laugh or a like. When bad edits, lighting or audio becomes the norm it's harder to get students to pay attention to those details."
Strong influence
Students may be influenced without fact checking information, Hall said.
“Students are now in a world of instant gratification and the number of likes seems to be more of value than character,” Hall said. “Social media posts can be very surface level and many students seem to compare themselves to these icons who only show the glamorous side of their life through their posts. I may only be a chemistry teacher but I know that that comparison that a teenage mind makes can be detrimental to their self-confidence.”
DeKalb High School art teacher Jessica Minnich said sources teens follow on social media affect their beliefs.
“I don't know if they know how to find the 'right source,'" Minnich said. "A lot of times they have so many things bombarding them on their social media that it is not always true or factual. With the way all the algorithms are created, their social media sites are tracking their activity and data and feeding them ads and information they believe they want to see."
Rinard said young people have difficulty distinguishing the truth from propaganda.
"Thanks to the algorithms that supply users with story after story with similar messages from similar angles, it leads people — young and old — to the belief that this particular story bend is the ultimate truth," said Rinard. "I think it also makes it harder to get some to even consider other perspectives of that story. Why should I consider contrasting 'facts' when I've seen so many articles declaring my version of the fact to be truth?"
Selective truths
Abby Bainbridge, graduating this month from Indiana University with a degree in journalism, said she is concerned about the methods in which news and information circulate on social media.
"I recently finished a senior research thesis revolving around political communication and Twitter," Bainbridge said. "I used a gate-keeping model, which generally situates newspapers as the 'gatekeepers' of information, deciding what information gets to the public. Part of my paper was discussing whether or not Twitter could usurp that control and let information get more freely to potential voters than it would after going through a traditional newsroom. My results were inconclusive but there are some interesting studies regarding the idea that voters do not trust information they read in a news article any more than they trust information coming from a politician's Twitter account."
Zaiden said harsh political drama "tears people apart."
Bainbridge said social media can create "echo chambers" that tell people what they want to hear. It can divide people based on their beliefs or their political leanings.
"The way that social media has made this all the more dangerous is because instead of having to face the variety of people found in their relationship life community — who might demonstrate to them that what they're saying doesn't make any sense — they can just go back to their safe, warm, online community who will continue to reaffirm their beliefs," she said. "That is why when you have conversations with these people they will sometimes use words or specific phrases that you don't recognize but they don't feel the need to provide further context because everyone in their echo chamber knows exactly what it means, so it enforces the idea that everyone else does too."
She compared it to a cult: "They isolate you from all nay-sayers and that makes you believe that all nay-sayers are wrong because everyone you trust believes what you believe."
Selling people
Online information and tools are at our fingertips, often for free. “The Social Dilemma” explains that it does have a cost, as users are being profiled and their information sold to network developers who want to make products that are attractive to many users. In turn, advertisers are drawn to the site.
Roger McNamee, one of the early investors in Facebook, says the big thing now “is businesses selling their users.” The media source is creating a market based on what motivates people. This is done using automatic algorithms, which can gauge people’s interests by where they click and how long they stay on a page.
Social media algorithms can conceivably tailor social media users to products being sold.
“It’s the gradual, slight, imperceptible change in your behavior and perception that is the product,” said Jaron Lanier, author of “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now.”
In "The Social Dilemma," which can be watched on Netflix, Sandy Parakilas, a former operations manager at Facebook, likened the social-media-using public to “lab rats” and “zombies.” She suggests the people who created social media have lost control of the systems and artificial intelligence has taken over.
