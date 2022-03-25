ANGOLA — When Kevin Smith tried to become an Indiana State Police Trooper in the mid-1980s, there were literally thousands of young men and women who applied for a limited number of available positions.
Today, that number is in the hundreds.
Unlike the 1980s when Smith was working to become a trooper, the pay is much better, the benefits are many and the retirement is generous.
When Smith was accepted to the State Police Academy in 1987, he doesn’t know exactly how he got in. He was turned down the year before in his first attempt to become a trooper.
Bottom line, Smith was accepted, he successfully completed his training and he was sent off to patrol on the Indiana Toll Road near his home county of Kosciusko.
In the many years since, Smith has held many positions, something he credits the state police for doing — promoting from within. He has been a road trooper, a crime scene investigator, a detective, leader of detectives and now the captain in charge of all troopers in the Fort Wayne Post.
“The unique thing with us is the opportunities you have with us,” Smith said. There are literally thousands of positions with the State Police, something you won’t have with small police agencies and even some of the metropolitan forces. “Those opportunities don’t exist in other agencies,” he added.
In an interview on Tuesday, Smith remarked that new recruits for the Indiana Toll Road Post had just come off of their probationary training and were issued their new police cars, Dodge Chargers. With that, there will be more troopers going to work in northeast Indiana, coming off of the Toll Road.
Smith starts rattling off the names of the officers, those from the Toll Road and others already assigned to Steuben County. Many of those officers are actually from the community, which is an effort the State Police is trying to do, keep officers close to home.
“Now we really go out of our way to keep the recruits at home. If they want to be there, we do everything we can to keep them there,” Smith said.
Smith is close to the home where he was brought up, graduating from Wawasee High School. He went to college at IUPUI. After getting assigned to Steuben County after his three years on the Toll Road, Smith decided to make Angola his home where he and his wife Gina have raised two daughters who have gone into criminal justice.
Smith is excited about the officers working for him and has faith the young ones will become good officers. And he’s hoping the State Police will continue to attract quality recruits, something that’s happen now.
The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a career as an Indiana State trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.
On Wednesday, it was announced that new troopers will be paid a $5,000 sign on bonus after six months of service.
Effective July 1, 2022, the Trooper Trainee’s salary will increase to $47,000, plus approximately 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy. The probationary trooper’s salary will increase to $51,000 and troopers are eligible for project overtime. There are numerous benefits offered to troopers.
The basic eligibility requirements to be considered as a trooper include:
• Must be a United States citizen.
• Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is Dec. 15, 2022)
• Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
• Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
• Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the state.
• Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).
For current law enforcement officers wanting to join the state force, here are the requirements:
• Current law enforcement officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, if they choose, will be assigned to the State Police District where they currently reside.
• Current out of state law enforcement officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of May 26, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.
Some of the benefits include:
• Tuition reimbursement.
• Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.
• New take home patrol car issued after finishing probationary period (includes off-duty use).
• Uniforms and more than $9,000 of new equipment issued at no cost.
• Three hours of on-duty physical training per week.
• Forty paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of new parent leave.
• Health, vision, dental and life insurance options for actives and retirees.
• Lifetime pension and deferred compensation with state matching.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.
