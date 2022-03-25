Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain and snow this morning transitioning to light rain for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.