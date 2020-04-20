BLOOMINGTON — Auburn native Jill (Farlow) Vance shared her knowledge of beavers from Monroe Lake State Park near Bloomington Friday.
This week she will host a watch party on Canada geese as well as demonstrating how to make a “dump cake” in a Dutch oven over the campfire.
While programs at the park’s activity center are canceled due to the coronavirus, Vance is reaching a large audience through virtual programs on the Monroe Lake Facebook page. Monroe Lake was among the first state properties to begin offering virtual nature programs for the Indiana State Park system.
Vance is a 1999 graduate of DeKalb High School. The daughter of James and Karen Farlow of Auburn, she attended Indiana University in Bloomington, obtaining a master’s degree in environmental anthropology. She has been at Monroe Lake for nine years, where she works as an interpretive naturalist.
“A big part of my responsibility is public outreach,” Vance said.
While she currently is unable to offer in-person programs, virtual programming allows her “to maintain a connection, to reach people when I can’t physically reach them,” she said.
Since she began offering the virtual programming in March, she has conducted seven live-streams as well as posting pre-recorded videos. Her topics have included salamanders, geodes, wildflowers, backyard plants, snakes, beavers and frog songs. She even takes viewers on a hike through the woods in search of signs of spring.
Her live-streams take place Fridays at 11 a.m. and are for audiences of all ages. On Saturday mornings, she offers a craft tutorial, geared toward children.
Typically her live-streams attract an audience of as many as 150 people during the program. A day or so later, when the video is made available on the Monroe Lake Facebook page, the recording picks up as many as 3,000 viewers.
“The numbers for the virtual (program) are higher than what we’d be seeing in person. We’re seeing people we’d never see at the at the lake. ... It’s different,” she said.
Vance said that while some of the lake’s regular visitors are tuning in to her programs, there also are many viewers — even a woman from California — she normally would not see at the lake.
“I’m keeping in contact with people who are regular visitors and reaching out to a new audience,” she said.
Looking to the long term, Vance said she does not plan to continue virtual programming on a weekly basis, but it will become a new tool she can use.
To view Vance’s virtual programs, visit facebook.com/monroelake.
