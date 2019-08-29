INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road work moratorium for the Labor Day weekend beginning today through Tuesday morning.
The Labor Day holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest times for travel on Indiana’s highways. Wherever possible, road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow.
Closures and restrictions will remain on projects that cannot safely reopen. Here are a few places where motorists will see restrictions remaining over the holiday weekend:
Northeast Indiana
• Interstate 69, in Steuben County, between miles 340-342, is reduced to one lane in each direction over the Indiana Northeastern Railroad tracks, near the Ashley exit.
• Interstate 69 in Steuben County, at exit 350 — Lake James-Crooked Lake — is reduced to one northbound lane.
• Interstate 69 in Allen County, between miles 308-310, has the right lane closed, leaving two lanes in each direction.
Drive safely
INDOT reminds Hoosiers to travel safely and plan for more driving time during the busy weekend.
Pay attention: Don’t text or talk on the phone and avoid taking your hands off the wheel. Driver inattention is a leading cause of all highway crashes.
Slow down: Be aware of the speed limits and abide by them — don't ruin the holiday weekend with a speeding ticket.
Leave early and plan ahead: Expect delays and allow extra travel time.
