ANGOLA — Angola’s Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert urged the Angola Common Council to be cautious as it worked on its spending plan for 2023 after he presented the Budget Management Report of the city revenues, expenditures, and cash balances for the period of eight years — from 2019 to 2026.
The 2023 budget is expected to have a deficit of $1.1 million due to larger projects and capital needs financing.
“In 2023 budgeted expenditures are expected to exceed the revenues by around $1.1 million driven by larger projects and capital needs budgeted for the year,” said Herbert.
He said that those expenses can still be offset by the substantial increase in cash balances over the last three years. But despite the city’s high cash reserve Herbert urged the city to use restraint in budgeting of funds to maintain existing services.
Herbert also spoke in more detail on the operating and capital city budgets. He described the operating funds balance that the city has achieved as healthy, and he said that he expected this to remain this way.
Although the operating budget is described as healthy after achieving an operating surplus of $1.9 million in 2021, in 2022 and 2023 the budget deficit totaled to about $1.1 million. Although this trend is predicted to change in 2024, it is still recommended for the administration to use caution when considering adding a personnel or benefits beyond the scope of vehicles and equipment, said Herbert.
For administering the budgets used for the acquisition of the long-term assets such as land and infrastructure, Herbert said, the city uses three capital funds – Cumulative Capital Improvement, Local Income Tax – Economic Development , and Local Major Moves Construction.
The Clerk-Treasurer reported that CCI 2022 anticipated ending cash balance is $126,000, and at this time there are no projects budgeted from this fund. LIT-ED current estimates show a potential growth of 17% in 2023. LMMC projections show that the city will have around $2.1 million remaining on that account at the end of 2023.
CCI fund is used for financing minor public works; LIT-ED supports Angola’s contribution to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. and provides grants for façade improvements; and LMMC fund that receives money from the toll road lease is usually used as grant match for public works projects.
The remaining funds, said Herbert, such as the Cumulative Capital Development Fund, the Park Nonreverting Capital, and Park and Recreation Cumulative Building Funds, are dedicated to specific purposes such as the replacements of the fire apparatus, park remodeling and purchase of land for parks and recreation facilities.
This comprehensive financial plan is updated periodically as revenues, expenditures and legislation change, said Herbert. He said that the report includes information on operating, capital and pension funds, and includes the city’s 2022 amended budget and the 2023 proposed budget.
