ANGOLA — Trine University Theatre has announced the cast and crew for its upcoming production of "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play."
The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The play is a free CHAT credit event for Trine students; tickets are $10 each for the general public, $5 for students 12-18.
Written by Joe Landry, "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play" is an evening of adaptations of three early films directed by Alfred Hitchcock: "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps."
These stories come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, with actors playing dozens of characters, live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Cast members are:
• Sean Carpenter, a mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne
• Caden Daffron, computer engineering major from Granger
• Anna Dressler, a design engineering technology major from Fort Wayne
• Dominic Garner, a computer science and information technology major from Waterloo
• Benton Knox, a mechanical engineering major from Indianapolis
• Muriel Mackie, a marketing major from Hillsdale, Michigan
• Andie Mendoza, a biomedical engineering major from LaGrange
• Sage Scherzer, a communication major from Elkhorn, Wisconsin
• Aidan Smith, a mechanical engineering major from Connersville
• Parker Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan
• James Wordleman, a mechanical engineering major from Bremen
Lou Ann Homan, Trine lecturer, is serving as director. Jacob McNeal, a local actor who recently appeared in an episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire," is assistant director, and Kat Kellogg, a design engineering technology major from Bryan, Ohio, is stage manager.
Tim Hopp, professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, is producer for the play.
The Trine Theatre program is part of the university's Department of Humanities and Communication. Any student, staff, faculty or community member is welcome to participate.
