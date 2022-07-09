ANGOLA — Be an environmentally conscious lake resident or visitor with helpful tips from the local lakes’ watchdogs.
As the summer holidays take place and the lake season shifts into high gear, there are a lot of incidents that can damage the lakes and make them mucky for other lake visitors. Local lake conservancies and associations are doing their best to keep the lake properties natural and healthy but they can only do so much without the help of the community.
Participating to provide information about keeping lakes cleaner: Rod Edgell of the Department of Natural Resources, Bridget Harrison with Clear Lake, Jeff Bell with Lake James, Matt Minnick with Lake George, Amy Oberlin with 101 Lakes Trust and Jon Zirkle of the Wood-Land-Lakes Land Trust, which serves multiple counties in northern Indiana.
There are many ways individuals can help keep the lakes clean and safe while they are out at the beaches or on a boat.
The more obvious things like cleaning up litter and not leaving trash are big helps but there are a few things that people can do to take that extra step.
Perhaps one of the more visible programs is on Lake James.
Cleaning up after yourself and limiting the amount of bodily fluids that go into the lake can improve water quality. If you go out to Lake James be sure to keep an eye out for the boaters with blue buckets.
“We gave out 50 (blue buckets) the first year and we didn’t know how successful it was going to be. It’s for them to put on their boats, or to walk the roadways around the lakes and pick up trash or throw your trash in there. We just passed out almost another 100 buckets, so that’s one thing we do to promote clean water, safety and boating responsibility,” said Bell. “I mean things fly out of your boat when you’re driving down the lake fast and stuff like that happens. People will see a lot of people on lakes with their blue buckets and they’ll pull over and pick up a plastic bottle or some trash and throw it in their bucket.”
This program was created to help keep litter down on the Lake James chain. Even if you are not on Lake James this is a great way to personally keep litter out of the lake. The association bought five gallon buckets and put their label on them. As a boater you could get buckets and decorate them to match your boat and contribute with your own bucket program.
The shorelines are also a common area of damage to the lakes and Minnick suggested keeping the lawn scraps from shoreline yards away from the water.
“Locally on the lake, obviously it’s how you treat your yard. That no phosphorus, zero content, phosphorus lawn fertilizers and fertilizer as least as you can. We’ve got somewhat of a big issue now with a couple of the contractors that take care of people’s yards,” said Minnick. “We’ve seen them over the last couple years is blowing the debris into the lake and the weeds. The leaves that are blowing in the lake either sink and become muck or they go to the other side of the lake and people have to clean it up.”
Minnick isn’t the only one suggesting that residents of the lake use little or no fertilizer and especially non-phosphorus fertilizer. Harrison, Edgell and Zirkle all agree that not fertilizing your lawn can save the lake in many ways.
“One common thing that we recommend is if you’re going to fertilize your lawn, use phosphorus free fertilizer. So the number on the center of the bag should be zero and that will indicate that it’s phosphorus free. Essentially why we recommend that, is it’s well known that phosphorus is plant food and that goes for your lawn but also for aquatic plants, too,” said Harrison. “If you use a fertilizer and it has phosphorus in it and you get a big rain event and it washes into the lake, you’re essentially feeding the plants and you know that can contribute to more aquatic plants than you might want to see on a lake.”
As a fisherman there are a lot of things you can do to help the fish populations and the cleanliness of the lake.
“Making sure you know your boats are in good repair and not leaking anything is a big one because petroleum products aren’t good, you know. Also being a conscientious fisherman when fishing, catch and release, trying to not hold the fish too long,” said Minnick. “We tend to get over-fished, if you will. We have a lot of bass tournaments on the lake, which is all well and good and is indicative of a healthy lake with a lot of good fishing on it. However, the fish get caught time and time again and they’ll eventually die. You know you see them floating and they’re just worn out.”
Whether you are a fisherman or not it is important to keep the boats coming in and out of the water clean. When moving a boat, invasive species, bacteria and other substances can stick to the boat and be transferred from one lake to another. This can cause overpopulation of invasive species or the growth of aquatic plants in the water.
“One really important thing to do is to come with a clean boat. So invasive species travel with boats, so you can before and after, just make sure if there’s a wash station to make use of that, empty ballasts and check your props for any kind of plant material or zebra mussels. They are a good example because they can attach and just be a traveler and go from lake to lake and can create a nuisance,” said Harrison.
While nothing has been done legislatively to stop certain boats and their activities, Oberlin said the 101 Lakes Trust would like to curtail wake boats.
“The 101 Lakes Trust discourages the use of wakeboards. While wakeboarding has become a popular sport nationwide, the large waves created by the boats play havoc on the lakeshore, eating away at what bits of natural environment remain. The waves created by human activities ripple across the lake then bounce off the shoreline,” said Oberlin, secretary at 101 Lakes Trust. “The bigger the wave, the more severe the impact. Legislation has been proposed the past two legislative sessions in Indiana concerning wakeboarding, though the bills have ultimately been voted down with pressure from the recreational vehicle manufacturing sector.”
Many lakes have the same root problems and the community can have a big hand at repairing these issues.
As people take to the lakes this summer, be careful to clean your boats when leaving the lake, clean up after yourself, keep bodily fluids out of the lakes and encourage all lake residents to naturally care for their lawns.
