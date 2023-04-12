ANGOLA — Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire said additional security measures might be added to City Hall, he reported to the Angola Common Council during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Whitmire said the Angola Police Department were trying to think ahead to provide the best safety and security level to the community in any possible situation.
In this regard, he said, he intended to bring one more security officer to the Common Council meetings, and he thought another active shooter training like one they had a few years ago would be beneficial for the staff.
“Several years ago, when you did the active shooter training that was invaluable,” said Whitmire.
He said that new employees, as well as those employees that have already participated in the training can benefit from it.
Whitmire said that he could not give out more information in the public meeting due to security considerations.
In the future, Whitmire said, he will reach out to the council members as soon as the police have a game plan. He also suggested to the board members to reach out to him, if they have any security concerns or questions.
“You can send us an email or meet with us any day of the week,” he said. “We would greatly appreciate it.”
He also talked about security equipment, such as metal detectors.
Whitmire specifically mentioned Motorola metal detectors that can scan several people in a second and still identify weapons and their locations, and send a picture and a text message to the police.
“If you walk through with something that would signify a weapon, it would take a picture of that location and identify that person and send it directly to our phone,” said Whitmire.
The police would be happy to discuss further security considerations for the other buildings in the community, said Whitmire. He added that police can now see that certain security situations might come up sooner or later if preventive actions are not taken.
The chief concluded that he could go over security equipment in more detail, possibly in an executive session, which is allowed under Indiana law to discuss security measures. For now, Whitmire said he wanted to amplify what he had.
“Because what we have is great, and what we can do is better,” he said.
