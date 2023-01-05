ORLAND — A man who was said to be living in a shed refutes what was claimed by his neighbors in an Orland Town Council a few weeks ago.
Adam Brinckman contacted the newspaper saying that he didn’t know until reading about it that his neighbors went to the council.
“I don’t live in the shed,” said Brinckman said.
Brinckman sent a letter to the newspaper saying that he was struck by the headline about him.
He said that he was not only not living in the shed that he built on his property in Orland, but he spends most of his time in Angola when he is in Indiana.
A lot of times, said Brinckman, he was on the road, and that even when he was in Angola, he tried to come to his Orland property as often as possible to check on it.
“I spend most of my time on the road, and if I am not on the road, then I am going to Wisconsin with my grandbaby,” he said.
Brinckman said he noticed a few neighbors were driving by his property giving him stares, but they did not approach him and did not ask questions about what he was doing there. He concluded his neighbors were just confused or curious.
“I don’t know, I thought they were just curious,” he said.
Brinckman said he bought his Orland lot in February 2022 with the aim of first building an accessory building to store his tools.
Later he was going to construct a small two-story house on that piece of land, but he was waiting to see how economy would develop with rising interest rates.
“I don’t know if it’s definitely going to happen in the spring, just because we have to wait and see what happens with the economy,” said Brinckman. “Eventually we are going to build a house there.”
In addition, said Brinckman, one of his neighbors had recently approached him and suggested buying an adjacent lot that a neighbor was selling. That was another reason Brinckman said he was hesitant about starting the construction, as if he ended up buying the adjacent property, he might end up with a different house design.
“If that happens, things could change,” said Brinckman.
He said the process was taking him long because he was doing it without bank financing, and he said he wished his neighbors tried to talk to him first.
Brinckman also inquired how long his neighbors were bringing the matter up to the town council and said that he was convinced that there were no town ordinances or regulations that he was aware of that he violated.
“I don’t know what to say,” said Brinckman. “I try to get along with everybody.”
