Arrests continue
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• James N. Buckner, 58, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 120N, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
• Billy J. Moore, 58, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Samuel N. Shepherd III, 21, of the 400 block of Alamosa Drive, Kendallville, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
