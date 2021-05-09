Four local school administrators honored
INDIANAPOLIS — Three area principals and one area vice-principal have been named principals and vice-principal of the year for District 3 of the Indiana Association of School Principals.
J.E. Ober Elementary School’s Kristi Surfus, Prairie Heights High School’s Jeremy Swander and Fremont Middle School’s Greg Mohler were honored as principals of the year, and Lakeland Junior/Senior High School’s Chelsea Superczynski was honored as assistant principal of the year.
District 3 is made up of schools in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
Principals are nominated by their peers, with one principal at each level chosen from each of the state’s 12 districts. From these 12 winners, one will be chosen as the overall principal of the year for each level.
State winners will be announced at an awards celebration in November at the JW Marriott Hotel, Indianapolis.
Butler mayor plans new helping initiative
BUTLER — The United Way’s Day of Caring event brings hundreds of volunteers together for a big day of projects to help the DeKalb County community.
The City of Butler is taking steps to help residents in a similar way throughout the year.
Mayor Mike Hartman on Monday announced his H.O.M.E. initiative — Helping Others Means Everything — in partnership with United Way, the Butler United Methodist Church, Inspiration Ministries and NeighborLink.
“The vision for this is basically like Day of Caring, but instead of doing it once or twice a year, we’re going to try to do it year-round,” Hartman said.
When the city’s code enforcement officer discovers a violation with a residential property, that information will be posted to the NeighborLink website, where groups can join in to help resolve the issue.
Projects would be limited to outdoor cosmetic work. Roof and foundation repairs and interior projects would not be included.
Board, superintendent agree to part ways
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Superintendent Brent Wilson are parting ways, the two sides agreed Wednesday.
An agreement that ends two lawsuits between Wilson and the MSD Board of Trustees will pay the outgoing superintendent two stipends totaling $471,019 and his health insurance until he becomes eligible for Medicare in March 2029.
The decision came at a special meeting called by the Board of Trustees that lasted barely one minute.
“This is a compromise for both sides. It’s definitely for the community to come to an end here as far as with the settlement. Peace has got to be the focus of the settlement, and I’ll take a motion to adjourn,” board President Cory Archbold said.
The settlement agreement was signed by Wilson on April 29, the day before the board announced its two Wednesday meetings. The agreement was signed by Archbold on Wednesday.
Auburn begins inventory of trees
AUBURN — Davey Resource Group Inc. has been selected by the City of Auburn to conduct a comprehensive inventory and assessment of nearly 5,000 trees on the city’s public streets and parks.
The project is part of ongoing efforts to better manage trees, minimize the effects of future storm damage and pests, and assure the community has a healthy, sustainable urban forest, a news release from the city said.
Certified arborists from Davey Resource Group will be in the Auburn area until June, inspecting, identifying tree species, assessing the condition of each tree and mapping all the public trees.
To help pay for the inventory, the City of Auburn received a grant for $21,293 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“We are looking forward to receiving the data from the tree inventory, to better understand the environmental and economic benefits of trees within the city,” said Troy Ackerman, president of the Auburn Tree Commission. “We will develop a strategic plan for the management of our existing trees and improve overall canopy coverage.”
Salt company relocating to vacant building
KENDALLVILLE — Buying a vacant building in Kendallville’s industrial park is likely just the first step of multiple upgrades and growth planned by a central Indiana salt company planning to relocate to Kendallville.
But the company is likely to get some assistance making that first step as the city’s Economic Development Advisory Committee recommended a five-year vacant building tax break for the firm.
On Monday, the city board was reviewing a tax abatement request from Salty Holdings LLC out of Avon, which is purchasing and moving into a vacant building at 2720 Marion Drive, located in the southeast corner of the industrial park.
That location was most recently occupied by ITW Tomco. It’s one of the smaller buildings in the industrial park, with about 25,000 square feet of space.
The building has been vacant for approximately two years, but has been kept up so there should be little repair and maintenance needed for a new company to move in.
Avilla firm chosen to build solar field
KENDALLVILLE — It’s going to cost a little more now, but Kendallville is hoping a solar field designed and installed by a local green-energy firm will reap bigger savings later.
It’ll cost about $800,000 more up front, but Kendallville has selected Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla to build its new solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site, despite that company submitting a higher bid among two received for the project.
Kendallville opened bids last week for the project, which have been under review for the past seven days. The low bidder, Solar Energy Systems of Nappanee, came in at approximately $1.74 million, while local firm Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla was significantly higher at $2.52 million.
Kendallville sent the bid packages off to green energy consulting firm Ameresco for review as to whether the project met the specifications and to seek a recommendation on which company to hire.
The system quoted by Renewable Energy Systems should produce more overall power, due to inclusion of some sun-tracking arrays, compared to Solar Energy Systems, which consisted of only fixed solar panels.
State to repave I-69 in Steuben County
ANGOLA — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an asphalt resurfacing project on Interstate 69 encompassing more than half of the interstate’s mileage in Steuben County will start next week.
The construction will take place in both the northbound and southbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Indiana Michigan state line, which is a little more than 9 miles.
The work is being done by Brooks Construction, which won the bid for the work at $19.5 million.
During the project there will be alternating lane closures in each direction.
Work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday and is expected to be completed later this fall. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Prairie Heights ranked among top high schools
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report for eight consecutive years now as one of America’s best high schools.
This year, Prairie Heights ranked 80th in the state and 4,176th in the nation, landing the school in the top 21% in the state and top 23% of high schools in the United States. Locally, only Westview ranked higher.
“We are honored to continue to be recognized at the state as well as national levels for the work of our students, staff and community,” said Prairie Heights Principal Jeremy Swander.
The ranking includes nearly every public high school across the country — nearly 18,000 schools.
Rankings are determined using a formula that includes college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Region officially stays in drought status
ANGOLA — It might be difficult to tell, with rain falling over northeast Indiana, but the region is midway into the spring season in the throes of drought conditions that began about a year ago, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said.
It all started in June 2020, when it was determined that northeast Indiana was considered dry.
“In the consecutive weeks after, at least some portion of our area was abnormally dry,” the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said in a social media post Saturday.
This dry period is nearly equal in length to the driest year on record, 2012, said NWS Meteorologist Chris Roller. However, the severity of the current period is nowhere close to that year, which destroyed crops and caused heightened fire conditions that led to cancellation of fireworks shows and bans on open burning.
One forecast from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows northeast Indiana likely being removed from drought conditions this month. Roller said forecast models he’s studied show the possibility of significant precipitation in May.
“The outlook is to lean toward greater-than-normal rainfall,” Roller said.
