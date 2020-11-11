Four arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Tamera L. Aaron, 49, of the 800 block of South C.R. 800W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Victoria Collins, 26, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested at home on a felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention.
• Matthew E. Hardick Jr., 26, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Jennifer N. Richter, 33, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on a felony warrant alleging probation violation.
