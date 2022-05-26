ANGOLA — Pleasant Lake Elementary celebrated academic excellence and the personal achievements of its students on Tuesday with an awards ceremony.
Parents and loved ones gathered at Pleasant Lake Elementary to see their students either graduate from kindergarten or receive certificates for their outstanding school year.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman presented a special award to first grader Alexx Combs. He was presented with the Honorable Award for being proactive when one of his classmates needed help.
Combs saw that his friend was hurting and went to get help from the staff. The student was given medical attention and his quick thinking may have saved his friend’s life.
“I wasn’t scared. I had to stay calm and I went to tell the teacher that (my friend) needed help,” Combs said.
Mayor Hickman gave Combs the award before the academic awards and he received a standing ovation from the audience and students. Combs remained very composed and expressed that he did what he had learned to do.
Principal Valerie Priller awarded students for perfect attendance and nearly perfect attendance, participation in the science fair and the awards for the science fair. Towards the closing of the ceremony, first and second grade students sang a song about animals and noises and the third and fourth graders sang about a dinosaur with an interlude of recorders from the fourth grade.
To close the students on the honor roll were called one by one to receive their certificate and a warm congratulations from the principal.
