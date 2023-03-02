ANGOLA — The wackiness that has been this winter is possibly going to continue on Friday as the area, particularly near the Michigan border, could see upward of 7 inches of snow by the time the system moves out of the area on Friday night.
Then it is supposed to warm up to about 40 degrees on Saturday and 44 degrees on Sunday, potentially sending much snow melt to already saturated soil and swollen rivers and streams.
So far this year the area has dodged the snowfall bullet.
But, as Steuben County Highway Engineer Chip Porter warned in the Feb. 14 meeting of the Steuben County Council, it's just a matter of time before you get hit. It's bound to happen.
"Typically if you don't get it in December, you're going to get it in January. If you don't get it in January, you're going to get it in February. If you don't get it in February, you're going to get it in March," Porter said in an interview on Thursday. "Usually it balances out."
There's going to have to be a lot of snow between now and the later weeks of spring for this season to balance out.
But what has been forecast will definitely remind this area that just because you've had rainy weather and days when the mercury hits 60 degrees doesn't mean winter's over.
The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is calling for snow on Friday that could be heavy at times. It will also be windy, with winds in the 15-30 mph range out of the east.
Snow accumulations could be 4-6 inches with a possible additional inch on Friday night.
"Travel could be very difficult, especially by midday. The hazardous conditions will impact primarily the evening commute. The combination of gusty wind and heavy, wet snow could bring down tree branches," said a winter storm watch issued Thursday morning by the National Weather Service, Northern Indiana.
Even if the Angola area receives 7 inches of snow, it will still be more than 10 inches behind normal for total accumulation for the season.
At the Angola National Weather Service weather observation station manned by Tim Tyler, as of Thursday, only 14.3 inches of snow had been recorded. The normal amount by this time is 33.1, which is near the annual average of about 35 inches.
"It's definitely been different (this winter)," Porter said.
