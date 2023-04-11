Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Michael W. Bauhof, 46, of the 600 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kurtis B. Foster, 30, of the 5700 block of Horseshoe Bend, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging misdemeanor contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Michael A. Soriano, 27, of the 2000 block of Creston Avenue, Bronx, New York, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 136 mile marker on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor possession, production or distribution of a false government identification.
• Joseph M. Swander, 33, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested on a warrant.
• Trenton M. Thomas, 25, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 750E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jamie L. White, 42, of the 100 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony vehicle theft with a prior conviction and misdemeanor theft.
