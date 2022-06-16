ANGOLA — The second annual Angola’s Got Talent is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. Angola’s Got Talent is an annual fundraising event for Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a local youth outreach.
Tickets are available online at angolasgottalent.com or at the door the day of the show. Adult tickets are $10 and youth tickets are $5.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. with contestants in both youth, 18 and under, and adult categories. A panel of local judges will choose a first, second and third place winner from each category. First place winners will be awarded a prize of $300. The second place winners will receive a $200 prize third place winners will receive a $100 prize.
“This is a fun family event, sure to please everyone who attends. We have some incredibly talented individuals and groups who will perform and we’re excited to see who takes home the prize cashes,” said Sophia Benedict, Cahoots' executive director.
Father Tom Adamson, a current board member of Cahoots Coffee Cafe, will return as the emcee for the event and provide a guest performance at the end of the show.
During the event, various performers will include a number of singers, a comedian/magician, classical guitarist, a gymnast, original music and a rock band.
Cahoots Coffee Cafe is an independent nonprofit organization providing a safe space for youth to thrive.
Angola’s Got Talent is the primary fundraiser for Cahoots.
The coffeehouse is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Angola’s Got Talent is sponsored by Trine University, First Call Towing & Recovery, ISU Croxton & Row Insurance, Wenzel Metal Spinning, Tom Green Engineering, Angola Dental Center, Andrews & Shipe Tax & Accounting, Angola Dairy Queen, Wayside Furniture, Jacob Insurance Service, Larry’s Lock & Safe Service, ELD Orthodontics, Global Archery Products, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Bowen Center, Mulvaney Law Office, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Lakeland Electronics and the Printing Place.
Those with questions about Angola’s Got Talent or any of the events offered at Cahoots may contact Benedict at 624-2399 or director@cahootscoffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.