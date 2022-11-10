ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Monday through Wednesday by local police. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 24, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony motor vehicle theft and on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremiah A. Cole, 36, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Hudson, arrested on Oak Street at North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• Rafael A. Cruz, 30, of the 400 block of West Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Travis K. Dixon, 30, homeless, arrested in the 100 block of Northcrest Drive on a charge of misdemeanor trespass.
• Curtis L. Henderson III, 34, of the 5200 block of Crandon Lane, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• David L. Ramer, 56, of the 100 block of Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 37, of the 5900 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on an outstanding warrant.
• Lawrence A. Troup, 42, of the 1000 block of Gardener Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Golden Lake Road at Fox Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
