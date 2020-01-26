Dometic plant closing to idle nearly 200
LAGRANGE — Dometic will be shutting down its LaGrange manufacturing plant in two months, eliminating the jobs of nearly 200 people.
The multinational corporation filed a WARN Notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development Wednesday and then held a meeting at the LaGrange plant with its employees. News of the shutdown came as a complete surprise to LaGrange town officials and local leaders.
The LaGrange plant produces awnings for the Dometic’s global RV market, said Scott Nelson, president of Regions America, a division of Dometic that oversees production in the U.S. He said the line is being moved to an existing facility in Monterey, Mexico where Dometic already produces air conditioning units.
“We’ve experienced an industry downturn,” Nelson said. “We are executing basically a global manufacturing strategy to produce where it makes the most sense, and in this particular case — cost is really only one small component — we’re trying to reduce the complexity of product offering while also doing a better job to improve our market position.”
Housing development coming to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — For the first time since the late 1990s, Kendallville is getting a new major residential development.
As revealed Wednesday at the East Noble School Corp. board of trustees meeting, developers are platting a new, 70-home subdivision right across the street from South Side Elementary school.
The new development will be located on the east side of Sherman Street, with a second access point off Waits Road.
Brad Griffith of BST Capital LLC, the developer planning the subdivision, said the current plan is to build 56 single-family homes and 14 villa-style retirement homes.
Griffith said he estimated new homes would range in price from $150,000-$250,000. The lots would be for sale and open to any builder.
Steel Dynamics sets record for shipments
FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. achieved record steel shipments of 10.8 million tons and record steel fabrication shipments of 644,000 tons in 2019, the company reported Wednesday.
Last year’s net sales of $10.5 billion ranked as the company’s second-best annual performance in its quarter-century of operations.
SDI’s 2019 operating income of $987 million and net income of $671 million rated as the company’s third-best performances.
“The team delivered a strong 2019 operational and financial performance in a challenging steel pricing environment, achieving our third-best annual earnings performance and numerous operational records, including record annual steel and fabrication shipments,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s president and CEO.
Massage therapist charged with rape
BUTLER — A Butler massage therapist accused of rape told police he “allowed his sexual arousal to make him become unprofessional,” according to a police affidavit filed Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
James “Jim” Whitman, 57, of the 300 block of North Park Lane,is charged with “rape when the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions,” a Level 3 felony.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post concluded a criminal investigation Wednesday afternoon, resulting in Whitman’s arrest.
The Indiana State Police began investigating Butler Creative Touch Massage, owned by Whitman, after a female made an allegation of nonconsensual sexual activity when she was receiving a massage earlier this month, a news release said. During the investigation, another female came forward to provide information that she experienced a similar event at the Butler Creative Touch Massage two years earlier.
New mayor says City Hall needs an overhaul
AUBURN — When new Auburn Mayor Mike Ley says the door to his office always is open, he means it literally.
Ley can’t close his door, because settling of City Hall has left a wide gap between the latch and the frame.
A few feet away, Ley can shove a newspaper section through a space between the wall of his office and the floor.
Ley showed those problems and more to Auburn Common Council members Tuesday night, explaining the need to rebuild the east wing of City Hall that houses his office and the quarters of the clerk-treasurer and utility billing staff.
Ley said he will ask the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to send out requests for engineering firms to develop plans to stabilize and remodel the office wing.
Auburn man chosen for RV/MH Hall of Fame
AUBURN — The late Burt Dickman of Auburn is among 10 honorees who will be inducted into the national RV/MH Hall of Fame in August as the Class of 2020, the foundation’s board of directors has announced.
Dickman is being honored for his contributions to the manufactured housing industry.
Dickman, who died Dec. 27, 2018, and his wife, Elsie, opened Auburn Mobile Home Park in June 1955. The couple later built sprawling West Edge Park, which opened in 1965 on the city’s west side..
Dickman became a member of the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association Northeast Chapter in 1958. Over the years he served as its president, vice president and on the board of governors. He was named the IMHA Citizen of the Year in 1975.
He served as the 15th mayor of Auburn from 1984-1991.
