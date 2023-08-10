ANGOLA — Missed the chance to participate in the public portion of updating downtown Angola’s master plan?
Not to worry, the city has released their preliminary report and is once again seeking public feedback.
Residents, frequent visitors or anyone that utilizes the downtown are encouraged to voice their agreement or disagreement with the Aug. 2 charrette summary presentation. Each question on the public feedback survey walks through different pieces of the master plan.
Those that fill out the survey are able to express their opinions regarding each section, from the input summary to the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis and action items.
A link to a digital copy of the charrette summary and the survey were shared through the city of Angola municipality’s Facebook page.
“The city of Angola along with Trine University would like to thank each and every person who took a moment to be a part of the Downtown Angola Master Plan. We received such valuable feedback,” wrote the city on Facebook.
At the end of the survey, those interested have the chance to join a “downtown” email list. The list will provide more updates throughout the master plan process.
The Downtown Angola Master Plan hasn’t been updated since 2008. Now, the city’s efforts to revisit the plan have led to a collaboration with Trine and HWC Engineering, an Indiana-based company.
The parties are seeking a Lilly Endowment grant and as the educational institution, the university has to submit a proposal for the funding.
HWC led the three-day push from July 31 through Aug. 2, hosting public workshops and compiling data. Three members of the HWC team walked attendees through the preliminary presentation and answered questions regarding the master plan.
With more refining left to do, the city is anticipating a finalized version of the downtown master plan to be completed by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.