ANGOLA — Easterseals RISE plans to sell its facility on Wohlert Street and purchase the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.’s Enterprise Building A on Wayne Street in Angola.
The building is currently housing the SCEDC and other offices. The SCEDC will be moving into the new building on its campus, just to the north at 903 S. Wayne St.
“Our current building was perfect for us in 1988,” said RISE Executive Director Crystal Church-Stavitzke, “but the needs of our organization and the people we serve have changed over the years. This opportunity to buy Building A came along at a great time for us.”
“The SCEDC purchased the Enterprise Center Campus in 2015 with an idea and a plan for what business needs were then. As things change, organizations grow, and opportunities arise; we have learned that pivots like this can have positive impacts on the community in the future,” said SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee.
By selling the Wohlert Street building to purchase Building A on the Enterprise Center Campus, Easterseals RISE will no longer have the burden of a mortgage.
“Reducing our debt means that more of our resources can be used to provide the supports people with disabilities in our community need,” Church-Stavitzke said.
Although Building A is a smaller space than the Wohlert Street building, the space can be configured to better suit Easterseals RISE program needs with less unused space. The move to Building A also supports the agency’s focus on helping individuals become more involved in the Angola community.
“Inclusive communities are stronger communities, and being so close to downtown activities and businesses will naturally foster more participation and interaction among our consumers and our neighbors,” Church-Stavitzke said. The proximity to the downtown offers RISE clients more opportunities to interact with the community at large.
The Enterprise Center was built on the idea to learn, connect and thrive. Since the renovation of Building A was completed in early 2017, the facility has helped train more than 180 students in various skill sets such as welding and CNC. As a facility, various training providers would lease the space to host classes in either the classrooms on the second floor or in hands-on training on the shop floor. Once having access to about 70,000 square feet, a large part of the facility consistently remained underutilized for its described purpose during the duration of its ownership by the SCEDC due to many variables out of the control of the SCEDC.
Easterseals RISE and the SCEDC are partners in the Pre-Manufacturing Academy, offering hands-on training to prepare individuals for the local workforce.
“The SCEDC is truly excited about the opportunity that Easterseal RISE has offered us and even more excited about the future collaborations that exist. This process helps to position both non-profits in a stronger place to better serve the community,” Lee said.
Over the past year the SCEDC has been working on constructing its new, 6,000 square foot space, of which is will use about 2,800 square feet.
“We have often used the term cowork space only to define the possibilities, and not limit our potential or use. The EDC is a resource to both large and small businesses in our county. We recognize that 80% of the business establishments in the county employ less than 10 people. We envision the space in the new building to become a resource center for all whether they are start-up entrepreneurs, small and large businesses,” Lee said.
The opportunity for RISE to sell and move and the SCEDC to offer its existing space was a matter of perfect time for both organizations.
Due to the changing needs of our community and area businesses, the SCEDC board felt that it was important to strengthen its work toward its mission as an organization.
“It was during this process of working with our partners that the opportunity with Easterseals RISE materialized into this agreement,” Lee said. “Furthermore, the partnership with the Manufacturing Academy between the SCEDC and Easterseals RISE will maintain its presence on the campus.”
A timeline for RISE’s move has not been established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.