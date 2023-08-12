ANGOLA — Pam Clark single-handedly puts the “sun” in Sunstar Circle. Her secret? She hasn’t planted any of her property’s signature sunflowers. Instead, her feathered friends do all the work in exchange for some bird seed.
The dynamic began four years ago and now has blossomed into a unique product. Sunflowers don’t stem from just anywhere in Pam’s front and back yards, the flowers have been growing in cracks between her decorative stones.
After discovering the phenomenon, the homeowner attempted to recreate the product at the edge of her backyard. As time passed, Pam realized the birds had a special way of handling the seeds.
“I think they must crack them (the seeds) a little bit,” said Pam. “I threw them in there (other rocks) and nothing happened.”
The only four year consistency pointed to the bird seed she purchased: oiled sunflower seeds. Over the timeframe, Pam realized that birds weren’t the only culprit. Chipmunks had started to participate in the gardening hobby.
Since their bloom, the sunflowers have attracted increased traffic, from nature that is. An orchestra of colors conducts itself in Pam’s yard. Cardinals, orioles, grosbeaks, hummingbirds, robins and blue jays interact with the yellow staple.
“They’ll fly around them and then the butterflies are pretty common,” Pam said.
Alongside the sunflowers, black-eyed Susans have sprouted also thanks to the birds. Despite her helping hand, the homeowner is an avid gardener. Currently, she is growing habanero peppers and jalapenos. Pam also planted some lilies, daisies, peonies and accent grass.
“That’s my thing is the (accent) grasses. I just love those and planted those three up there. They got huge, I couldn’t believe how big they got,” Pam said.
Although she knows the ins and outs of having a green thumb, Pam allows the sunflowers to grow freely and nature to take care of them.
“They just look like this. Once in a while I’ll water them, but I don’t even water them because it seems like they thrive just the way they are,” Pam said.
Just as spring comes around in April, the homeowner begins her daily habit of feeding the birds. She must wait patiently until the middle to end of May before she sees the yellow flowers budding from the rocks.
“Then they just start coming and I think they’re going to keep coming (this season),” Pam said. “I feed them every day, so they’ll probably still be dropping them hopefully into the fall.”
While the sunflowers have been blooming in bulk along her property, Pam prefers to share nature’s gift. Around her house she sets out glass vases. The vibrant yellow color adorns most rooms in her home’s interior.
Pam’s sunflowers have journeyed off property quite a few times too. Birthdays, celebrations and neighborly interactions all call for a nicely bundled yellow bouquet.
“Sometimes I just look at them and think, ‘gosh, they just look like they’re smiling at me.’ I walk out the front door and I’m like, ‘good morning.’ They look so happy, they’re hard not to love,” Pam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.