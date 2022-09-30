ANGOLA – The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will hold its monthly Read to the Animals event at 10 a.m. Saturday. The program is founded by Angela Ihrie through Literacy for Companionship.
Ihrie said that she had always knew she had a purpose in the community, but it took her years of struggle to figure out what her purpose was until one day after a kitchen discussion with her husband, she decided that reading to the animals might be the answer and the way for her to give back to the community.
“I knew I had a purpose for why I was here, and I spent years struggling to figure out how,” said Ihrie. “I wanted to help people and give back to the community, and I loved reading, and I loved animals, and we were sitting in our kitchen one day talking, and Literacy for Companionship was born.”
She said that for the animals the event provides an opportunity to become more social as shelters are typically worn out, and they might not have enough training and other resources, while listening to the people reading to them helps shelter animals to find love and attention they crave.
“The children are able to volunteer their time every month and help these animals become more social and give them time, attention, and love that they desire while they are finding their forever home,” said Ihrie.
Kids reading to the animals feel empowered because the animals will not judge their reading skills, and they will not have to feel if they “messed up that they are going to be mocked,” she said.
“It gives them a judgment free place to come and read,” said Ihrie.
Kids also learn compassion and empathy, and in the long run they learn to show those skills not only to the animals, but to the humans as well. Ihrie said that now it was important now more than ever for the kids and for the world at large to master those skills.
“I think we are starting at the root of the problem,” said Ihrie.
All the shelters that established partnerships with Literacy for Companionship host Read to the Animals event once a month, but on different days. The children can sign up for the 30-minute time slots, said Ihrie. At each location Literacy for Companionship helped install a mini-library. In Angola this library has several hundred books, and the participants can bring their own books too.
Although at some locations the event is for ages five through 12, for Angola it is open for all ages, said Literacy for Companionship founder. Parents can come, and they can read with their kids, or they can choose from a small selection of adult books at the shelter library.
“So, if their kids are old enough, and they are just sitting down and reading to their animals, and the parents are sitting down and reading their books,” said Ihrie.
In Angola, she said, children will mainly read to cats, but “if dogs are available to read to, children will get an option.” The event is free at all locations, and Literacy for Companionship is run only by volunteers.
Literacy for Companionship currently operates through six partnerships with six shelters across northern Indiana, including two Fort Wayne locations, Auburn, Wabash, and South Bend, and it is now preparing to celebrate its official fifth birthday since the approval of their IRS for the tax-exempt organizations in December, but, said the founder, in reality they had started before the official papers were signed.
For more information or to sign up for a reading slot, please visit Literacy for Companionship Facebook group or its official website at https://lforcompanionship.org.
