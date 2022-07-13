ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging Board of Directors has responded to allegations made in a July 5 Steuben County Commissioners meeting in a news release provided to The Herald Republican.
Commissioner Ken Shelton said their had been a misappropriation of funds, but that was refuted by Commissioners Wil Howard and Lynne Liechty and Steuben County Councilman Tony Isa, who was attending the meeting.
Shelton tried to delay or deny semi-annual funding for the Council on Aging but his efforts were rebuffed by Howard and Liechty.
A full article about that meeting can be found at kpcnews.com by following this link: https://bit.ly/3RvV19h.
The Council on Aging received a clean audit report on June 15. It was an independent audit, separate of day-to-day, in-house bookkeeping and regular scrutiny from a local accountant.
Meanwhile, membership experienced a growth from 80 to 600 as the COA moved to the Heritage Club and STAR building in fall 2020. As with any large growth spurt, there have been a few hiccups, but officials said everything has remained above board.
“At no time was there misappropriation of funds,” said Dale Caudill, board president, responding on behalf of the board. “We would like to thank all our staff, volunteers and board members, past and present for their service.”
During an upheaval at the Council on Aging board, six members left. The council's leadership is reloading.
Four individuals have officially joined Council on Aging’s board: Fred Beck, Jim Gallogly, William Fee and Larry Slagle. Two other candidates are currently being vetted, the news release said.
Members are enjoying activities and programs at the facility. Several services are being offered: support and information on senior resources, health information and screening, encouragement for seniors to get together, socializing and exercising.
“The services of the COA foster a sense of belonging, purpose and well-being and improve the lives of the seniors in our community. COA also provides public transportation to all Steuben County residents through STAR Transportation. In June, STAR provided over 1,200 rides,” said Jami Woodyard, executive director.
On Aug. 5, the Council on Aging is having its primary fundraising event of the year. The Emerald City Gala 2022 will be held at the Steuben County Event Center. The event will feature a seven-piece band, cash bar by 6 Autumns, food by the Deli at 6th & Main, live and silent auctions and more.
Visit The Emerald City Gala Facebook event page or the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., to purchase tickets.
"The board, staff and members of the COA wish to give a big thank you to all our benefactors and the community for your support," the news release said.
