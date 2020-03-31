Northeast Indiana grew at a faster rate than the nation or the rest of Indiana last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The estimated population in northeast Indiana’s 11 counties increased by 5,461 people for a growth rate of 0.7% from 2018 to 2019. Indiana and the United States both grew at a rate of 0.5%.
The local region’s growth rate also outpaced the surrounding states of Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky, as well as the Midwest region as a whole. For the second straight year, northeast Indiana showed positive net domestic migration.
“With a foundation of trust and collaboration, leaders in northeast Indiana are working together to make northeast Indiana a magnet for the best businesses and talent,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
“We are very encouraged to see that our talent attraction and retention efforts are gaining momentum,” Sampson added in a news release Tuesday. “Achieving our Vision 2030 goals is more important now than ever, as we face the COVID-19 challenge together.”
The regional partnership is promoting a goal to grow the region’s population to 1 million residents by 2030. The population for 2019 is 789,735.
The population growth data is released annually by the U.S. Census Bureau, and was calculated for the region by the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
The growth rate is attributed to natural population growth (births minus deaths), international migration and domestic migration.
