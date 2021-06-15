ANGOLA — A man charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death from a 2019 drowning incident has agreed to plead guilty as part of an agreement with the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
Jack B. Harrell, 43, Lake Arrowhead, was set to go on trial July 20-23 but a plea deal was announced in a pretrial conference held Monday in Steuben Circuit Court.
Harrell was facing up to 40 years in prison in the drowning death of his son, Jackson Lane Harrell, 3, two years ago at Lake Arrowhead, which is west of Angola and about a mile east of the LaGrange County line.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the plea agreement reached Monday calls for Jack Harrell to receive up to 30 years in prison, with up to 25 to be served in prison. Other than murder, a Level 1 felony is the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat set sentencing for Aug. 9.
Harrell and the child's mother, Rachel M. Richmond, 41, Rome City, were indicted by a grand jury in October 2020 after it reviewed evidence surrounding the June 3, 2019, drowning death of Jackson Lane Harrell, 3. Jack Harrell was arrested on Oct. 23, 2020, and Richmond was arrested on Nov. 22.
Jackson was found in the water June 3, 2019, said information provided to The Herald Republican after the incident. Indiana State Police officers and Steuben County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. that day. The child was unresponsive “and immediate life-saving measures were attempted until medical personnel arrived,” said the June 4, 2019, news release.
Jackson was transferred to the grounds of nearby Lake Missionary Church and a helicopter was requested to transport him to a Fort Wayne hospital.
“While waiting for the helicopter, Jackson was pronounced dead by (Steuben County Deputy Coroner Rodney) Snyder,” said the June 5, 2019, article in The Herald Republican. “A neighbor said Jackson was a resident of the lake. She also said when he was found, he was naked.”
A birth announcement provided to The Herald Republican in May 2016 by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital confirmed Richmond and Harrell as the parents of Jackson, who turned 3 years old April 20, 2019. They also have another child together, Steuben County court records said.
To bring the indictments, a Steuben County grand jury was convened for the first time in more than 20 years. Grand juries are rarely used in Indiana.
Jack Harrell and Richmond are both being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Richmond had filed for a bond reduction, but that motion was withdrawn last year.
The court has scheduled Richmond to go on trial Oct. 25-29. A final pretrial conference is set for Sept. 27. She is represented in court by attorney Greg Cranston. Harrell is represented by Robert Hardy.
Harrell has a relatively lengthy criminal history dating to the late 1990s with minor offenses. In addition to the neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge, he also is facing Level 5 felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement where a vehicle is used and battery resulting in serious bodily injury that allegedly occurred in the same Lake Arrowhead residence about two months after the death of the child. He also has a pending case of misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury from March 2019.
Richmond's criminal history is minor compared to Harrell's, with only three previous charges in Steuben County that were misdemeanor substance abuse related cases.
