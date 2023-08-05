HAMILTON — Lakeland Internet announced its newest venture. The service provided is bringing their Fiber-to-the-Home project to the residents of Hamilton.
With the hopes of transforming the way individuals and businesses of the area connect with the world, FTTH looks to boost connectivity and deliver ultra-fast, reliable internet service directly to the town’s homes.
The innovative technology will replace traditional copper wire with fiber-optic cables, establishing a more robust internet connection. Eventually the switch will also contribute to the town’s economic growth by attracting businesses and increasing Hamilton’s appeal for new residents.
“We are extremely grateful for the support and cooperation we have received from the Town of Hamilton, its Council and Town Manager Brent Shull,” said Mark Byler, Lakeland Internet’s general manager. “Our combined dedication to technological progress marks a significant step forward for the community of Hamilton and will no doubt have a transformative impact on its future.”
Residents can expect a phased rollout of services, with the first connections anticipated in the coming months. Lakeland Internet is thrilled for Hamilton’s new chapter with FTTH. The project underlines the provider’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge internet solutions to its customers, improving quality of life, fostering digital inclusion and facilitating economic growth.
For more information about the project, visit lakelandfiber.com.
