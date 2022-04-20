ANGOLA — A water main extension project was introduced on Monday night at the Angola Common Council meeting that, if approved, would eliminate the well system at Pokagon State Park.
The project is requesting the extension of water from the city to Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area.
The responsibility for the project will lie on both Angola and Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Pokagon State Park Manager Ted Bohman along with Danville-based Curry and Associates, project manager and funding specialist Jill Curry and President Lisa Young presented the project to the Angola Common Council.
“The first steps are starting here,” said Young.
Young explained they were requesting permission from the board to apply for the Indiana Finance Authority Fund, which she explained is a forgivable loan, similar to a grant.
The project all stemmed from a conversation with Bohman and Tom Selman Angola water superintendent.
Currently Pokagon State Park has three wells on the property servicing their water.
The responsibility for the water mains leading up to Pokagon’s maintenance will lie on the city, but inside of Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area will be the responsibility of the Indiana DNR.
Young said Angola has, “great excess capacity available to serve both projects.”
“This will not be affect our current customers?” asked Councilman Dave Martin.
“Correct,” said Curry.
The main will be Angola’s property and could serve additional customers along the extension route.
The water main into Trine is suggested to be 6-inches and the water main into Pokagon State Park is suggested to be 12”.
Martin asked if the grant, “would hinder our leveraging ability in the future?”
Young said no and explained it would just be a form process to submit on behalf of Angola.
Common Councilman Dave Olson also asked if the additional water main would have enough hydrants and pressure for the fire department.
Jason Meek, representing the Angola Fire Department, confirmed that the 12-inch main would provide adequate pressure for fire protection.
Young explained Angola would also have consulting firm Baker Tilly representative Jeff Rowe confirm and survey all aspects of the project if the loan is approved to provide more security.
The board approved the request by Curry and Associate to apply for the IFA Fund.
Curry implied she was confident the city would get the loan.
