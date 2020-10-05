ANGOLA — A Steuben County Republican caucus to fill the vacant seat of Steuben County Surveyor has been set for Thursday, Oct. 15, at party headquarters, 45 S. Public Square.
Candidates must file Form CEB-5 with the Steuben County Republican Chairman Rick Michael 72 hours prior to the caucus time, which is 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Form CEB-5 can be found and downloaded at in.gov/sos/elections/4564.htm.
For more candidate information, questions and/or forms, contact Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan in the Steuben County Courthouse or call 668-1000, ext. 2240. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Caucus procedures only allow the precinct committeemen the ability to vote. Their vice committeemen are the only people authorized to serve as proxies.
The caucus is not open to the public. Contact Michael with any questions by calling 668-0015.
