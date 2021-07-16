SNOW LAKE — A Michigan woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of a 2010 Cehvy Equinox that she ended up crashing following an alleged chase with police.
Autumn Kristeen Deck, 27, Osseo, Michigan, was arrested on Thursday after she was released from Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after undergoing treatment for injuries she sustained after she was ejected from an alleged stolen vehicle following a chase in Jamestown Township at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Court records say Deck sustained at least two broken vertebrae in the wreck.
The wreck occurred after the deployment of stop sticks by the Indiana State Police on S.R. 120 near Lane 800 Snow Lake, at the west end of the area known locally as the Snow Lake curves.
Deck allegedly stole the Equinox from a restaurant in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. The owner of the vehicle was in the restaurant when she saw an unknown woman take off in her car, court records said.
Deck is facing four Level 6 felony charges, including theft of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office had taken a report of a theft of a 2010 Chevy Equinox in the vicinity of 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27. While responding to the vehicle theft, a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on S.R. 120 near C.R. 100E, eastbound. The deputy caught up with the vehicle near VanGuilder Road and it matched the description of the stolen Equinox.
Speeds in the chase reached 93 mph, court records said.
A traffic stop was initiated at C.R. 50W but the vehicle continued west on S.R. 120. Stop sticks were deployed by State Police and all four tires of the vehicle were deflated.
The vehicle continued west before running off the north side of the highway near C.R. 700N, where it hit an embankment, rolling several times, ejecting Deck. Drug use is believed to be a factor.
The crash was investigated by the Indiana State Police. The alleged vehicle theft was investigated by the sheriff’s department.
Deck was being held in the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Robert Hardy has been apointed as her attorney.
Her case will make its way through Steuben Superior Court, where Deck will have a pretrial conference on Nov. 23 with a jury trial set for Feb. 10.
