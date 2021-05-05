Two arrested Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Stacey J. Croston, 46, of the 1200 block of Fallen Leaf Lane, Hudson, was arrested on misdemeanor charges alleging domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Aaron J. Sylvia, 39, of the 7200 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested on Maumee Street on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
