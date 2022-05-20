ANGOLA — Accessible summer nutrition for children aged 1-18 will be provided by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Fremont Community Schools through the Summer Food Service Program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SFSP reimburses operating sites that offer food to children when school is not in session.
Those that participate as serving centers are required to follow specific guidelines for the food included within the meals.
MSD program
“We’ll have an entrée, which could include fruits, vegetables, milk or a variety of foods. For breakfast, there will be things like milk or fruit, just a variety of foods that are similar to school meals,” said Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, MSD’s food service director.
While MSD’s SFSPs locations are in Angola, meals are available to all children between the ages of one and 18, regardless of home address.
“They could be from Ohio coming to Angola to get groceries and stop by and eat. Or they could be from Prairie Heights and come to Angola to get groceries and stop by,” Haynes-Clifford said.
All meals are free of charge. Children that receive food from the SFSP will be required to remain on site to eat and will not be allowed to take any remaining food home with them. Additionally, no adult meals will be served and youth meals can not be shared between with an adult.
Those over the age of 18 can also receive a free meal as long as they are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Every participant will be served the same meal, except in the case of allergies.
“We do our best to accommodate for allergies,” Haynes-Clifford said. “We are definitely willing to work with anyone with allergies or disabilities.”
MSD’s food sites are Angola Middle School and Hendry Park Elementary for breakfast on June 6-17 and Carlin Park Elementary on June 20 through July 29 for lunch.
“We have a hot entrée that we serve and we will plan a cold entrée that we can serve if the hot one runs out,” Haynes-Clifford said. “We learn as we go and we do our best to have plenty.”
Fremont program
Following suit, Fremont Community Schools are also looking to provide those 18 and under with food over the summer.
Similar to MSD, Fremont’s adaptation does not limit children based on their home address. All children are welcome to participate and must eat their provided meals in the cafeteria.
Food will be served at Fremont Middle School May 31 through July 15 with breakfast at 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. through noon.
For those in Prairie Heights Community Schools, they can request a link to be included on the state distribution list.
“We’re hoping to have a good amount of participation to continue serving children outside of the school year,” Haynes-Clifford said.
Those in need of alternative means of communication for summer meal program information (American Sign Language, audiotape, etc.) are encouraged to contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Federal Relay Service can be reached at 800-877-8339 to contact the USDA.
