ANGOLA — Sophia Benedict, Angola, has been named executive director at Cahoots Coffee Café.
For the past couple of years, Father Tom Adamson served in the director’s role, but he is returning to full-time status at Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola.
Cahoots, 218 W. Maumee St., is a nonprofit youth outreach guided by a local board of directors and the Cahoots Youth Advisory Council.
Cahoots’ board voted to hire Benedict at its February meeting. Adamson will continue to support Cahoots and has taken a seat on the board of directors.
Benedict said she is excited to help Cahoots flourish as a place where youth “can share their talents and be celebrated for their uniqueness.”
She and her husband, Josh, moved to Angola with their children Athena, 12, and Eli, 17, in July 2018. The Benedicts discovered Cahoots right away and appreciated a place to do homework and spend time in a relaxed atmosphere.
Benedict is the president of Steuben County Homeschoolers, operates a photography studio, does web design and offers private life skill and business coaching.
She also has some experience as a barista, adding to a well-rounded background that makes her perfect for the Cahoots executive director position, said Amy Oberlin, board president.
“I think she’ll be able to handle challenges with determination,” said Adamson.
He noted that the past couple of years have been a challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic but said Cahoots is a resilient organization that will continue to be a safe place for youth to thrive well into the future. Adamson plans to continue emceeing open mic nights on the first Friday of each month at Cahoots and will again be the face of Angola’s Got Talent; the second annual AGT will be held June 18 at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
