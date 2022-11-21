ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a sally port and perimeter fencing for the parking lot at the $25.2 million judicial center that’s under construction at the corner of South Martha and East South streets.
The Commissioners approved a two-space sally port and a scaled back version of the fencing that will mean an additional $503,278 for the project. Had commissioners gone with the most expensive option, it would have meant a cost of $550,923.
Agree to disagree
“I would be more inclined to do the single sally port and the fencing,” said Commissioner Ken Shelton, who voted against a two car sally port and scaled back fencing.
“I don’t agree. The whole premise that we build this judicial center was for safety. I don’t agree with it,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said. “This is an expensive proposition. Build it right the first time. It will cost you less now.”
Shelton preferred the option of a single bay sally port with the scaled back fencing. That option would have cost $416,781.
The way the financing has worked out for the project, the county has a cushion of money to use.
That even includes possible consideration of having to spend additional dollars on getting natural gas to the facility. Due to capacity issues, NIPSCO has been having developers of large projects help pay for the upgrades of gas lines.
“My only final thought is just because we have the money doesn’t mean we have to spend it,” Shelton said.
Utility question unanswered
How much the county might have to pay is anyone’s guess — that information has yet to be relayed to county officials from NIPSCO. That information could be coming by the next time the Commissioners meet, which is Dec. 5.
The sally port had been debated as an alternate since late August until County Attorney Don Stuckey informed the commissioners that this structure was needed in all new construction of judicial centers. This was a mandate from the Indiana Supreme Court.
A sally port is a secured entry area that would be used by law enforcement to transport prisoners in and out of the new courthouse. Law enforcement will have to transport prisoners in a van that’s driven from the jail’s sally port, which isn’t visible to the public, other than the overhead door that can be seen between the jail and the Steuben County Annex on South Martha Street. They would then be taken to the judicial center and into the building under guard.
The cost of the two-bay sally port is $350,756. A single-bay sally port’s cost was $264,259.
The size of the two-bay design is 38 feet by 24 feet with a 14-foot ceiling. A single bay sally port would be 19 feet by 24 feet with a 14-foot ceiling.
Three options
Commissioners were given three options for fencing, though one might not have met muster with local building codes.
The original fencing quote, with bricked masonry pillars was for $200,645. The other viable option was $152,522, which included masonry pillars minus the brick. Without any masonry, the cost was $115,542, but it was believed this would not meet building codes.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. Construction crews are supposed to started moving on to the site on Sept. 1. Crews are in the process of pouring the basement walls.
The project is on schedule.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
Monday’s decision by the commissioners completes all building decisions. Earlier this month commissioners went through a lengthy list of options — mainly cuts — to get the project nearing its final design.
