ANGOLA — Angola Planning Commission provided conditional approval for planned development for high density multifamily residential of H&A Properties at 2525 W. Maumee St.
“The purpose of development plans for the planning commission is to determine if the project has satisfied the development requirements,” said Economic Development and Planning Department Permitting Coordinator Retha Hicks.
The development project brought to the planning commission approval is a four-story multifamily structure for 219 units from studios to three-bedroom apartments. The property will also include a pool, amenity area, enclosed dumpsters, maintenance garage and a gravel parking lot.
H&A Properties Project Manager Jeffrey Schaffer said that the request for approval concerned the detailed development plan that demonstrated to the Planning Commission that H&A met two sets of the City of Angola provisions – Unified Development Ordinance and Planned Unit Development Ordinance.
“That’s really the point of this application,” said Schaffer. “And the step tonight is to demonstrate that we’ve met those two documents.”
Schaffer said that this is not the final plan, although the final construction plan is 95% ready, and that the final plan for their development project will be made based on the comments that they received from Angola city staff.
“We have a couple of steps we still have to take even after your approval tonight,” said Schaffer.
He added that the plan presented to the city this year differs slightly from the one presented last year from the point of view of buildings alignment, as the company shifted the buildings east on the property and added a parking lot that was on the west side of the parking lot.
“I think this landscaping will fit in a lot better with everything,” said Schaffer.
Answering the questions from the commission members, Schaffer said that to his knowledge the utilities, at least water and sewer, might also be included in the rent, but he could not guarantee that as it is a decision up to the property owner. He also noted that H&A Properties looked at the housing study that the county did in 2020 and adjusted the rental rates to those recommended in the study.
“We’re going to be a true market rental rate,” said Schaffer.
H&A Properties hoped to start the construction five to six weeks from now and finish it in 16 to 18 months, said Schaffer, and the buildings might be occupied in 20 months from now. The construction of the commercial building, said Schaffer, that is part of the development plan will start after the residential property is built and occupied.
“We’ll be back here with the second detailed development plan for that commercial building,” he said. “That’s always kind of been a kind of a trailing project.”
Schaffer also noted that although he did not know yet the type of the businesses that night be located at that commercial site, due to property location “up the hill” it will probably be a destination business or a commercial business serving the residents of the area.
The residential property includes three elevators between the two buildings and handicapped accessible apartments. Schaffer said that the project had not received a drainage permit from the county yet, but they intend to do it this or next month.
Resident of the surrounding area Becky Hill complained to the commission that due to the construction site drainage system her property is constantly flooded. Schaffer assured the commissioners that once the construction is completed the drain water will stream to a pond that will be constructed for these purposes.
