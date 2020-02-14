ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has partnered with the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service team to train the community, local teachers and staff simple techniques to stop life-threatening bleeding.
An amendment to Indiana education law enacted last year requires all K-12 public schools to implement a Stop the Bleed program.
Stop the Bleed is a national campaign created by the American College of Surgeons. The purpose of the program is to train the public to respond to life-threatening bleeding before medical professionals arrive. A minimum of five individuals per school are required to be trained.
“Our objective is to prepare the public, teachers and staff to respond quickly in the event of an accident or disaster,” said Amber Schiebel, Emergency Department director at Cameron Hospital. “We are providing instruction on recognizing life-threatening bleeding, application of a dressing and application of a tourniquet. We feel this education is so important we are encouraging everyone in our community to learn these techniques.”
The law also requires schools to have bleeding control kits on campus. Bleeding control kits contain tourniquets, elastic wraps, gauze, scissors and gloves. With funding provided by the Cameron Hospital Auxiliary, bleeding control kits have already been donated to Angola High and Fremont High schools.
“A bleeding injury can happen anywhere,” said Pat Kirkpatrick, director of Steuben County EMS. “Stop the Bleed training will empower those in our community to take action. It truly saves lives.”
Cameron Hospital will host Stop the Bleed training in Conference Room 1 on Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 pm. The hour-long program will be led by Schiebel and Kirkpatrick. The training event is open to the public and free to attend, however, reservations are required due to limited seating. To secure a space in the training, contact Quinton Crowl, qcrowl@cameronMCH.com or 667-5767.
If schools or local organizations are interested in Stop the Bleed training, contact Schiebel 667-5112.
For more information on Cameron Hospital, visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.