ANGOLA — The 2020 Memorial Tree program held by the Angola Parks and Recreation Department didn’t look like it has in years past because of COVID-19, but Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame wanted to still make sure each individual was honored.
Traditionally, a memorial ceremony is held in the spring with information about each honoree being shared with friends and family in attendance.
The trees have been planted and bronze leaves are up on the tree memorial statue at Commons Park.
A special gift for each honoree family, crafted by Terry Jones of the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, has also been sent via mail to families.
Instead, for 2020 the information about each honoree is in a packet that is available at https://bit.ly/3lAp53K.
The honorees for 2020 are as follows:
• Arthur “Art” Eberhardt
• Becky Herman
• Patricia Martin
• Bart Noll
• Gary Noll
• William “Bill” Wilcox
• George Underwood
• Chloe Rae Margaret Wiegand
• Gracelyn Baut
• Glen Armey
• John Edwin McIntire
• Jacquelyn “Jackie” Wooley
• Judith Zervos
• Lance Wayne Lennen
• Austin Peter Stemen
• Matt and Libby Crooks
• Rep. Richard “Dick” Dodge
• Richard Senger
• Robert Vern Ransburg
• Donald Simpson
• Jack Warner
• Russel “Rusty” Tom
• Sgt. Erin Edward Burlew
• Nancy Siebold
• John Maloy
• Thomas Wilson
• Walter Dobson
