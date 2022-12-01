ANGOLA — Trine University’s Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will present their annual Christmas concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The University Choir opens the program with:
“Carol of the Bells” by Mykola Leontovich, arranged by Peter Wilhousky
“Ring Those Christmas Bells” by Mac Huff
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by Walter Kent, arranged by Pete Schmutte
“Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me” by Claude Demetruis and Aaron Schroeder, arranged by Ryan O’Connell
“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Eddie Pola and George Wyle, arranged by Carl Strommen
“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Albert Hague, arranged by Jeff Funk
“Fum, Fum, Fum” by Alice Parker and Robert Shaw
“A Celtic Christmas” by Audrey Snyder
“The Little Drummer Boy” by Katherine Kennicott Davis and Harry Simeone
“Star in the East,” early American
The orchestra will perform:
“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks, arranged by Jack Bullock
Selections from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss, arranged by Jerry Brubaker: “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “He Carves the Roast Beast” and “Welcome Christmas”
Selections from “The Polar Express” by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, arranged by Jerry Brubaker: “Believe,” “The Polar Express,” “When Christmas Comes to Town” and “Spirit of the Season”
The program will close with the Community Carol Sing Along, as the audience and choir join the orchestra for “Joy To The World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Silent Night.”
University choir members
Soprano: Lauren Banks, a communication major from Angola; Maggie Buza, a forensic science and biology major from Plymouth; Mattie Clark, an exercise science major from Arlington, Texas; Lilly Domsich, a finance major from Carmel; Ashlee Orman, a criminal justice major from Michigan City; Mackenzie Rosenau, a communication major from Jackson, Michigan; and Bailey Sampson, an exercise science major from Ligonier.
Alto: Kelsey Flowers, a mathematics major from Kenton, Ohio; Abbie Hanson, a chemical engineering major from Frankfort, Illinois; Lucia Rodriguez, a forensic science major from Archbold, Ohio; Audrey Smith, an English education major from Fort Wayne; Parker Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan; Akita Walker, a criminal justice major from Auburn; and Alilliana Weeks, a psychology major from Marion.
Tenor: Noah Glassman, a chemical engineering major from Greenwood; Dustin Huffer, a civil engineering major from Clayton; Aaron Phillips, a chemical engineering major from Marengo, Illinois; and Darius Surgenavic, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio.
Bass: Aiden Hochstetler, a marketing major from Goshen; Bobby Houskamp, a forensic science major from Wyoming, Michigan; Nash Kuney, a mechanical engineering major from West Unity, Ohio; Dillon Mullins, a social studies education major from South Bend; Peyton Sparks, a computer science and information technology major from Indianapolis; and Blake Williams, an English major from Elkhart.
Chamber Orchestra members
Kayleah Anderson, an elementary education major from Hillsdale, Michigan; Lauren Banks, a communication major from Angola; Rhiannon-Joy Branch, a psychology major from North Chesterfield, Virginia; Nathan Del Guanto, a mechanical engineering major from Union, Michigan; Mayeli Dominguez, a criminal justice major from South Bend; Micaela Downs, a biology major from Westport; Andrew Fisher, a mechanical engineering major from Spencer; Mykah Garrison, a biology major from Wauseon, Ohio; Lillian Hamilton, a psychology major from Hanna; John Hermann, a mechatronics and robotics engineering major from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; Kaitlyn Hill, a psychology major from Fremont; Hayli Johnson, a computer science and information technology major from Mooresville; Austin Kreps, a chemical engineering major from South Whitley; Nicholas Marsalek, a software engineering major from Toledo, Ohio; Thomas Marsalek, a biology major from Toledo, Ohio; Mackenzie Nicolen, a mathematics major from Quincy, Michigan; Cheyanne O’Dell, a general studies major from Goshen; Caleb Senseman, a mechanical engineering major from Fishers; Abigail Shay, an elementary education/special education major from Elkhart; Hannah Slagle, a forensic science major from Powell, Ohio; Haylee Smith, a chemical engineering major from Wauseon, Ohio; Halle Tisovic, a chemical engineering major from Bryan, Ohio; Keira Wilson, an exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Elkhart; Joy Wolfe, a criminal justice major from Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Mallory Wood, a psychology major from Goshen.
