ANGOLA — Steuben County property owners should have their tax statements in hand by now in advance of the spring installment due date, which is Wednesday, May 10.
Tax statements for the Steuben County collection of 2022 payable 2023 were mailed out on Friday.
Failure to receive a tax statement by mail does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility for payment and penalties if delinquent, the Steuben County Treasurer’s Office noted in an email.
This is the only billing that property owners will receive; it is an annual billing and includes both the spring and fall installment coupons.
The spring due date is Wednesday, May 10. You will need to retain the coupon for the fall payment, which is due Nov. 13.
You may also choose to pay in full for the entire year by the spring due date.
Here are the payment options:
• Online at co.steuben.in.us. Click on “Pay property taxes online”.
• By phone through Forte 1-877-690-3729. You will need to provide the Juris Code of 2417 along with your parcel number and amount.
• By mail to Steuben County Treasurer’s Office; 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 2K; Angola IN 46703. If you require a receipt other than your check, include a self- addressed and stamped envelope. Include your coupons when making payment by mail.
• In the Treasurer’s office – Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
• Drop box at the north side of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., by the main entrance.
• Drop boxes at First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, Farmers State Bank and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Payment will be accepted in cash, money order, cashiers check and personal or business check.
Debit and credit cards may also be accepted with a convenience fee of 2.5% of the total amount due.
For questions regarding assessed values contact the Steuben County Assessor’s Office 668-1000, ext. 1000.
For question about deductions or mailing address contact the Steuben County Auditor’s Office 668-1000, ext. 1200.
