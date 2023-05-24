Thursday, May 25
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, multiple sites, 8 a.m.
• Angola Economic Development Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, special meeting, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 26
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
