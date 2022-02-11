ANGOLA — A weather-related power outage put downtown Angola and nearby areas in the dark for less than an hour Friday morning.
But it was enough to end up closing Steuben County government for half of the day and reached toward Trine University, which was spared.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, said officials had been notified it would be a few hours before power was going to be restored so it was decided to close county government's doors. The outage impacted the Steuben County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex and Steuben Community Center, not to mention the County Jail.
"About half the employees had gone home then the power came back on so we decided to stay closed," Howard said.
Angola government waited it out long enough that City Hall did not close, said Mayor Dick Hickman.
Some parts of the downtown were spared, including First Federal Savings Bank of Angola.
"We had a couple minor flickers here but that was it," said Scott Gruner, First Federal's president.
Gruner said a concerned customer was having lunch at a downtown restaurant and called to see if everyone was OK at the bank, where there wasn't a problem.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital also dodged the outage.
An equipment failure due to weather caused the problem, impacting 411 customers in the immediate downtown area.
"It was just accumulated bad weather and today contributed to that," said Karen McLean, NIPSCO spokeswoman said.
In addition to last week's 10-plus inches of snow, heavy, wet snow and rain fell Friday morning, slushing up streets and everything else outdoors.
The outage occurred at 11:08 a.m. and power was restored at 11:49 a.m.
NIPSCO trucks could be seen scurrying about the downtown with workers hustling to determine the cause then repair the problem.
After the power was restored, people returned to downtown businesses and restaurants were back up and running to finish out the lunch break.
