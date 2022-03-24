ANGOLA — The Steuben County Well Child Clinic is continuing its support of the community by providing health care to all children in need.
The Well Child Clinic has been in business for more that 40 years providing health services to the community's children. Opened in August 1975 volunteers have welcomed patients under the age of 18 for many services. The clinic originally started in the Congregational Church but is now held in the community foundation of Angola.
The many services include physical exams, dental and vision exams, counseling and referrals, testing, health education, and more.
They have a volunteer staff of doctors, dentists, optometrists, nurses and other office volunteers to help ensure your child’s safety and health. After covid the clinic staff became smaller and they are currently looking for two nurses to help out.
"We hold one of each clinics (physical, vision, dental) each month from March thru November. The Dental and Vision Clinics are 1 1/2 hours at noon due to the medical personnel volunteering during their lunch hours, said Mary Fatchett. "The physicals are usually a longer clinic as the physicians volunteer on their day or half day off. All of our medical personnel are from Steuben County. If everyone shows up for their appointments we can schedule 10 for the vision and dental and up to 20 for the physicals."
Due to the clinic being funded and helped by volunteers each type of clinic will run on a different day of the month.
Dental will have clinic dates on March 29, April 26 and May 24.
"Usually we will have full clinics for the dental as we now offer cleaning and fluoride treatments at the Faith Health Clinic on Darling. Our volunteer dental hygienist uses that clinic one day a month as we are not set up to provide the service," said Fatchett.
Vision will be open on April 12, May 10 and June 14. Physical dates will be April 6, May 6 and June 7.
Walk-ins are welcome but they do encourage appointments. For an appointment please call (260) 665-2403.
All costs are covered by local funding from the community and local government. The clinic also works closely with WIC, Faith Health, Head Start, local school nurses and the county health department.
"I love seeing the happy faces of children and know that we provide a needed service in this area. Children need to be seen other than when they go to Head Start or start school. I have met a number of people from other organizations and the schools that are all working to provide for the children of this county," said Fatchett.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment the office is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There is no medical staff available during office hours.
The clinic can be contacted by calling (260) 665-2403 and is located at 317 S. Wayne Street, Suite 3b Angola, IN 46703.
