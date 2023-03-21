ANGOLA — Police responding to a domestic situation with an armed person instead ended up cracking a drug trafficking ring, said information from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.
This came after SWAT teams from Steuben County and Auburn had to be called in to investigate an initial incident that occurred in rural Fremont that included two rounds being fired from a shotgun, apparently in relation to a dispute over drugs.
But police didn't get involved in what was an early Sunday incident until Monday evening.
On Monday just before 6 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Wayne Street in Angola on a report of a violent altercation with a person armed with a shotgun. This was to report the incident that had occurred nearly 12 hours earlier at a residence in 3800 block of East Peachy Road in Steuben County's rural Fremont Township.
When deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who indicated that she and a man had been involved in an altercation at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday with a man who was identified as Alphonso Vasquez II, 40, of rural Fremont.
During that altercation, Vasquez allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at the man and woman and made threats toward them and fired the shotgun twice before it was removed from him.
During the altercation, Vasquez allegedly fired the shotgun through an open door to the outdoors. Vasquez then cycled the shotgun and pointed at the man and woman again. The woman said she pushed the barrel of the shotgun away and another shot was fired inside the house.
At that point, it was reported that another female occupant of the residence was able to get the shotgun away from Vasquez and hide it. The man and woman were then able to leave the residence.
Sheriff's detectives were then called to continue the investigation. A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the Peachy Road address, and later executed under safer circumstances by the Steuben County Sheriff's Special Response Tactical Team with the assistance of the Auburn Police Emergency Response Team, due to the information regarding the use of the firearm.
Once the tactical teams secured the residence, Sheriff's detectives conducted a search and several items believed to be evidence related to the incident were located and seized along with several suspected narcotics.
The initial reported suspect in the altercation, Vasquez, was also located and taken into custody.
Following subsequent interviews with occupants at the Peachy Road residence, it was determined that the original dispute arose from a dispute over drug trafficking that involved the occupants.
That also led police to search a residence in the 100 block of North Ray Street in Fremont, which didn't yield any more evidence in the investigation.
The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on the charges listed.
• Alphonso Vasquez II, Fremont, Level 5 felony intimidation with a deadly weapon; Level 5 felony criminal recklessness with a firearm; Level 5 felony domestic battery with a firearm; Level 6 felony pointing a loaded firearm; Level 6 felony dealing in a controlled substance; Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana; Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief; and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda Vasquez, 32, Fremont, Level 6 felony dealing in a controlled substance; Level 6 felony obstruction of justice; Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Isaiah Pearl, 19, Fremont, Level 6 felony dealing a controlled substance.
• Nikyla Church, 20, Defiance, Ohio, Level 6 felony daling in a controlled substance.
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and additional suspects and criminal charges may be sought. Assisting the Sheriff's Office in the investigation were Auburn Police and the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.