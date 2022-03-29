ANGOLA — An Angola man will end up serving 4 years in prison for an arson he committed in September.
Timothy Ralph Foulk, 61, pleaded guilty to setting fire to a car and camper owned by the son of his significant other at a residence in the 1700 block of West C.R. 120N on Sept. 20, 2021.
After entering into a plea agreement with the state, Foulk was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison with 4 years to be served and 36 months on probation. Foulk could have received 12 years in prison.
Foulk was also ordered by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat to pay restitution of $3,869 to the victim.
On Sept. 20, neighbors called authorities after they saw the trailer burning on the property where Foulk lived with his significant other.
One of the neighbors told police she saw Foulk walk out of the garage of the home carrying a red gas can then noticed the fire, court records said.
Another neighbor said he had taken Foulk to an Angola tavern then picked him up and returned him to his house. Police said they believed Foulk was intoxicated when they interviewed him after the fire, court records said.
When police told Foulk about what the neighbor said, he refuted it, claiming he actually was carrying a purple bucket with water, trying to put the fire out.
During the course of police questioning him, Foulk changed his story a number of times, court records said.
Foulk’s significant other told police when Foulk became intoxicated he often would threaten to burn her son’s belongings. The car and camper had been left behind while the son was away. The two had a difficult relationship, court records said the woman told police.
In addition, Foulk has to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all recommendation treatment. He must participate in counseling or programs recommended by the Steuben County Probation Department. He can't possession any firearms, ammunition or other dangerous weapons. He can't have contact with the victim.
